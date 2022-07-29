Is Leeds United vs Cagliari on TV? Channel, kick-off time, injury news and live stream details

Fans will be there in their thousands to welcome Jesse Marsch’s players back to the UK following a successful pre-season tour of Australia.

Down under, the Whites claimed a 2-1 win over A-League side Brisbane Roar before facing Premier League opponents Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

United were defeated 1-0 by Steven Gerrard’s side before Palace held the Whites to a draw as Jean-Philippe Mateta cancelled Rodrigo’s opener.

For many of the summer’s new signings, Sunday will offer their first glimpse of Elland Road with the stands lined with supporters, who will be eager to see the new faces in action.

Here we are have rounded up everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is Leeds United v Cagliari?

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Jack Harrison of Leeds United looks to cross the ball during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Leeds United will kick off against Cagliari at 6.45pm at Elland Road on Sunday July 31.

The fixture was due to start at 6pm, but the kick off time was pushed back so that fans can enjoy watching the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany beforehand.

Is it on TV?

Fans can stream the friendly on laptop, mobile or tablet through LUTV, the club’s official online video platform.

VENICE, ITALY - MAY 22: Players of Cagliari show their dejection after the Serie A match between Venezia FC and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on May 22, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

You can buy a match pass for £4.99 here.

How have Cagliari been doing?

The Sardinian side were relegated from Italy’s top flight in May, narrowly missing out on survival by just one point as they failed to beat Venezia on the final day of the season.

On Saturday, Cagliari claimed a 3-0 friendly win over Serie C side Olbia before beating Ligue One team Strasbourg 2-1 on Wednesday.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Luis Sinisterra of Leeds United is assisted off the field injured during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Injury news

Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling are all long-term absentees, while Liam Cooper and Cody Drameh are working their way back from more minor injuries and will not feature at Elland Road.