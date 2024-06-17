Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are one of several clubs being linked with interest in Sunderland’s Trai Hume

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has spoken out on his future amid reports of mounting summer transfer interest. According to the Belfast Telegraph, Leeds United are keen on the defender with the club monitoring his swift progress at the Stadium of Light.

However, the Whites aren't the only club linked with Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Napoli supposedly keen on the Northern Ireland international, too. The 22-year-old, who made the switch from Linfield to Sunderland in January 2022, featured in all 46 Championship games for the Black Cats this season and started all but one, such was his importance to the Wearside cause.

He featured at right-back predominantly, but he showed his versatility on occasion by switching to either left-back or centre-back when needed for Sunderland. He managed to get himself on the score sheet, too, as he bagged in the 3-1 win over Norwich City in October.

Indeed, Hume was regularly one of the club's brightest performers in what was an up and down campaign and it comes as no surprise that his performances have caught the eye. The 22-year-old is in no rush to move on, though, and while he continues his development with the Black Cats, he is happy to stay put.

“I think I could play in the Premier League," Hume told the Belfast Telegraph. "You have to keep yourself at a high standard and you want to push yourself as much as you can.

“That’s the level I want to get to but I’m happy enough at Sunderland and happy where I’m at and I’m really enjoying my football. If a move happens, it happens and if doesn’t I’m happy to play for Sunderland.”

On the speculation, Hume added: “I try not to think about it. I let my agent deal with all that stuff and until they come to Sunderland and offer money I don’t pay too much attention to it."

With Luke Ayling's exit confirmed and Connor Roberts returning to parent club Burnley, adding depth in the full-back positions is likely to be one of Leeds' key goals over the summer transfer window. The club may also want to add to their ranks in the heart of defence and while they are keen to make Joe Rodon's loan permanent, the uncertainty surrounding the future of Liam Cooper, who is in talks as his contract comes to an end, could potentially open up another hole to be filled.