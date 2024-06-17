Ex-Leeds United star calls for particular Whites signing with rival player admission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Whites forward Brian Deane has had his say on Leeds United's striker options.

Ex-Whites star Brian Deane believes Leeds United need something different in the forward department, citing Ipswich Town's capture of Kieffer Moore as a case in point.

Leeds are heading for a second consecutive season back in the Championship after their bid to bounce straight back from relegation ended with a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the play-offs final.

Leeds, and Southampton, were beaten to the division's two automatic promotion places by champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town who had only been promoted from League One the previous season.

Ipswich scored a staggering 101 goals on their way up from League One as runners-up and again topped the Championship's goalscoring charts in sealing second place as they netted 92 times, three more than Leicester and 11 more than Leeds.

United's three main striker options of Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe shared 29 goals among them, Piroe leading the way with 14 ahead of Bamford on eight and Rutter on seven. Star winger Crysencio Summerville comfortably topped the Leeds goalscoring charts on 20.

Speaking to the YEP vie freebets.com, Deane declared his view that the addition of a different type of striker would help his former side as he reflected on Ipswich's loan capture of Bournemouth's six-foot-five striker Moore in the January transfer window.

Deane reasoned: "If you look at Rutter, if you look at Bamford, they're all left footed players and perhaps they take up the same space on the pitch.

“I've always found that being in sides that were going for promotion or sides that have been promoted, you have to have different types of forwards, you have to have people who are good at impact, you have to have people who are good at running in behind. You have to have different types of players.

"I think Bamford and Rutter are potentially similar players. And I know that Bamford has perhaps changed his game a little bit, but he always was - from my point of view, I always looked at him as a ten.

"He was never a centre forward who was going to get across defenders or pull off defenders and head the ball. I think that's what Leeds has missed. If you look at what Ipswich have done, they brought in Kieffer Moore and that perhaps gave them an extra boost.

"I don't think it's very difficult to look at Leeds and see where they're going to do something very different at the moment.