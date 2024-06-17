Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round up of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer market opens for business

The summer transfer window is open and Leeds United now have two and a half months to get their business done. The Whites will be doing all they can to add fresh faces to Daniel Farke's squad and while they won't be able to spend freely, key areas of the squad do need filling.

Leeds may also have a battle on their hands to keep hold of some of their star players with Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray among those being heavily linked away. As the transfer activity gets underway, we provide a round up of some of the latest Leeds United news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mills' Archie Gray desire

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Mills wants to see Archie Gray return to his natural position in midfield next season. Gray started the last campaign in the middle of the park, but due to his versatility, Farke asked him to play at right-back for much of the season.

The 18-year-old made 52 appearances over the course of the campaign and a majority of those came at full-back, where he performed extremely well. Mills, though fears he could have been exposed in the role had Leeds stepped up to the Premier League last season and should Gray stay at the club, the former Leeds man believes the youngster would be best off spending next season as a centre midfielder.

"He’s not been played in his preferred position," Mills told Football League World. "I think his best position is midfield. He’s been farmed out to right-back where he’s performed brilliantly. My fear was if Leeds got into the Premier League, and he plays right-back, he might get a little bit lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The quality that you’re suddenly playing against – Jeremy Doku, Mohamed Salah. It’s another level. This is not the Championship anymore. And my fear would be that Leeds would bring in a right-back with experience and he might not make that midfield berth.

“I actually think for Archie’s development, even if they’d got promoted, it wouldn’t be a bad thing if he went and did a year in the Championship in midfield. He’s very, very young, learning his game in midfield. Now, with all the experience that he has, I think it could be one of the best things that happened to him.”

Galatasaray enter Johnson race

Ben Johnson's future is still up in the air with West Ham United reportedly making a play to keep him at the club this summer as he approaches the final few weeks of his contract. The Hammers are said to offered the defender a new five-year deal to stay at the London Stadium but that deal remains unsigned at present.

Leeds have been linked with his signature for some time now and they'd be willing to offer the full-back the opportunities he craves. However, the Whites now face competition from Turkish side Galatasaray, who have reportedly offered Johnson a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fotomac have that story, with Galatasaray being able to offer Champions League football after pipping Fenerbahce to the Turkish title. Johnson has spent his entire career with West Ham, emerging through the academy ranks to become a member of the Hammers' first-team squad.