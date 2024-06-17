5 . Stefan Lainer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Lainer's story is quite something. The right-back, who has 39 caps for Austria, was diagnosed with lymph node cancer last July, but after undergoing treatment he was able to make a return to training in November and made 16 appearances over the course of the season. However, Lainer is now coming to the end of his contract with Gladbach, where he played under Farke during the German's time with the club, and he looks set to move on. He didn't make the cut for Austria's Euro 2024 squad but he earned his last cap for his country in March, when he played alongside Max Wober. | Getty Images