Leeds United enter the summer transfer window needing to make additions to their first-team squad ahead of next season. The Whites are short of depth in a number of areas, particularly in the back line, with full-backs and centre-backs arguably at the top of Leeds’ summer wish list.
The full-back issue has been known for some time, though, and with Luke Ayling and Connor Roberts leaving Elland Road and Cody Drameh likely to follow, it’s fair to say it is an issue that needs addressing this summer. As such, with the club looking for a bargain, we’ve taken a look at some of the full-backs who could be available on free transfers over the coming months.
1. Ben Johnson (West Ham United)
Leeds United have been linked with Johnson for some time now and as his current deal with West Ham United ticks towards an expiration, the club are said to be monitoring his situation once more. Johnson has been offered new terms to stay at West Ham, but having turned down previous contract offers, it remains to be seen if he will stay at the London Stadium. Johnson is versatile but at 24 years of age, he is looking for the opportunity to become a regular starter for the first time in his career next season. | Getty Images
2. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)
Sessegnon will leave Tottenham this summer and while he has been seen in a more advanced role for much of his career, he is also more than capable of holding down a full-back role. The 24-year-old has struggled with injuries for the last season and a half, making just one senior outing this term. However, a recent BBC report suggests he almost back to full fitness and with the talent he possesses, he could be a real coup for anyone that picks him up. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Charlie Taylor (Burnley)
Burnley have offered Taylor the chance to stay on at Turf Moor with a new contract, but it remains to be seen whether he will put pen to paper. Leeds have been linked with the left-back inside the last 12 months and after seeing him make 28 appearances in the Premier League last season, the Whites would surely jump at the chance to bring him back to the club should he become available. Taylor came through the ranks at Leeds and made 104 appearances before making the move to Burnley in 2017. | Getty Images
4. Ryan Fredericks (Bournemouth)
Fredericks is another who has had his injury issues in recent times. In fact, his last professional outing for Bournemouth came in March 2023. Since then he has been sidelined due to a calf injury and any club looking to pick him up will be asking questions about his injury record. Signing the right-back would be a gamble but should Fredericks get himself fit, though, he has shown he can do it in the Premier League and the top end of the Championship. | Getty Images
5. Stefan Lainer (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Lainer's story is quite something. The right-back, who has 39 caps for Austria, was diagnosed with lymph node cancer last July, but after undergoing treatment he was able to make a return to training in November and made 16 appearances over the course of the season. However, Lainer is now coming to the end of his contract with Gladbach, where he played under Farke during the German's time with the club, and he looks set to move on. He didn't make the cut for Austria's Euro 2024 squad but he earned his last cap for his country in March, when he played alongside Max Wober. | Getty Images
6. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen)
A familiar name to English football fans, Fosu-Mensah looks set to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer after spending three seasons with the new German champions. Despite being named on the bench on a handful of occasions, though, he never made it onto the field under Xabi Alonso last season. He made 15 appearances in 2022-23, though, and he could be a key man at Championship level should Leeds look his way. The Netherlands international, who is 26 now, enjoyed positive loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham earlier in his career and joined Leverkusen from Manchester United. | Getty Images