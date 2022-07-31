Leeds United ‘lining up’ attacker swoop and loan player catches the eye

The new Premier League season starts next weekend and Leeds United have been busy gearing up for their first full campaign under Jesse Marsch.

They go into next Saturday’s clash against Wolves at Elland Road on the back of an eventful summer.

Here is all the latest news coming out of the club today....

Adams linked

Leeds are being linked with a move for Southampton attacker Che Adams.

The former Sheffield United and Birmingham City has scored 21 goals in 110 games for the Saints in all competitions.

As per a report by The Sun, the Whites are ‘lining up’ a move for him in this transfer window.

Casilla wished all the best

Kiko Casilla has left the club after three years and is now a free agent.

The goalkeeper made the move to Yorkshire in 2019 from Real Madrid and has since played 61 times.

However, he lost his place between the sticks and was loaned out to Elche last term.

Leeds have wished him all the best for the future on their official club website:

“We would like to thank Kiko for his contributions during his time at the club and we wish him well in the future.”

Dream debut

Charlie Cresswell has made a dream start to life on loan at Millwall.

The youngster scored twice on his debut for the Lions to help them beat Stoke City 2-0 at The Den.