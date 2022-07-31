Call Lane Social is serving the Cream Tea Collins to mark Yorkshire Day, but it will be available throughout August.

The sweet and refreshing cocktail uses Yorkshire tea-infused Absolut vodka along with rhubarb liqueur.

The Cream Tea Collins cocktail is available throughout August

Topped with nostalgic cream soda, the cocktail is then garnished with white rose petals in a nod to the Yorkshire emblem.

Calum Anderson, drinks development manager at Escapism Bar Group, said: “It was a pleasure to develop this cocktail for our bar.

"We all love this county, so for us it’s reminiscent of childhood days as well as a classic Yorkshire cream tea.

“Not only does it taste delicious, it is a proper brew. No more deciding between winding down with a mug of tea or partying on – with the Cream Tea Collins, you can do both.”