Call Lane Social is serving the Cream Tea Collins to mark Yorkshire Day, but it will be available throughout August.
The sweet and refreshing cocktail uses Yorkshire tea-infused Absolut vodka along with rhubarb liqueur.
Topped with nostalgic cream soda, the cocktail is then garnished with white rose petals in a nod to the Yorkshire emblem.
Calum Anderson, drinks development manager at Escapism Bar Group, said: “It was a pleasure to develop this cocktail for our bar.
"We all love this county, so for us it’s reminiscent of childhood days as well as a classic Yorkshire cream tea.
“Not only does it taste delicious, it is a proper brew. No more deciding between winding down with a mug of tea or partying on – with the Cream Tea Collins, you can do both.”
The cocktail will be available on the menu at Call Lane Social all month for £8.