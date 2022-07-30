Leeds United are now closing in on the start of the new Premier League season.

The Whites take on Cagliari on Sunday, but they will then turn attention to their season opener against Wolves next Saturday.

A good start could be key for Jesse Marsch’s men, and they will be desperate to get off the blocks quickly after struggling last term.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a busy summer for Leeds, who got out in front of key departures by snapping up new faces early in the window.

Though, they have also signed players like Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams since losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

And there’s still plenty of time remaining in the summer transfer window, which runs until the start of September.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Quinones latest

Marsch is said to be going all out to land summer trarget Julian Quinones.

According to Fox Sports, the Amercan is a huge fan of Atlas forward Quinones, and he is desperate to get the deal over the line,

The report claims Leeds are battling Strasbourg for the signing of the Colombian star, and it’s thought a deal would need to be worth around £4.2million to be a successful one.

Kalimuendo blow

Paris Saint-Germain starlet Arnaud Kalimuendo is another who has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks.

But according to L’Equipe via Inside Futbol, Rennes have now made the forward their priority with the season fast-approaching.

The report claims Rennes are willing to pay around £20million to secure a deal for Kalimuendo, a fee Leeds may be reluctant to compete with despite raising some serious cash this summer.