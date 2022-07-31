Leeds United v Cagliari - Early team news, predicted line-up and new mobile tickets advice

Leeds have put the game back 45 minutes from its initial 6pm start so that fans can cheer on the England Lionesses in the final of the UEFA Women’s Euros against Germany, kicking off at 5pm.

The game is being shown on all of the ground’s concourses, including on a new screen in the Fan Zone area.

This evening’s friendly against Cagliari also sees mobile tickets coming into force at Elland Road for the first time.

FINAL FRIENDLY: As Leeds United take on Cagliari at Elland Road, above.

Leeds are advising all supporters to arrive early with turnstiles open from 3pm to gain entry.

All supporters must download their ticket to their smartphone before arriving at the ground and have the ticket ready for scanning in either their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet (android) before reaching the turnstile.

Leeds are asking fans to please ensure that their phones are fully charged for the day.

Those who have opted to use the Print at Home function must ensure that they have printed out their ticket in advance of arriving at the stadium.

The ticket must be printed full size on A4 paper and in good quality.

Our live blog will keep you up to date with all the developments on a bumper evening from both the England Lionesses bid for European glory and then United’s final pre-season friendly.

We will bring you build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis from LS11.

In the meantime, here is the early team news.

Leeds United team news

Leeds ended their pre-season tour of Australia with seven players injured after Luis Sinisterra and Adam Forshaw were forced off in last weekend’s Oz finale against Crystal Palace.

New Whites winger Sinisterra hobbled off with a hamstring injury whilst Forshaw tweaked his knee.

Captain Liam Cooper missed all three games Down Under due to an Achilles issue whilst Cody Drameh also sat out the fixture against Palace.

Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture), Luke Ayling (knee surgery) and Junior Firpo (knock) remain out injured whilst winger Dan James is also suspended for next Saturday’s first game of the new Premier League season at home to Wolves.

That may have an impact on Jesse Marsch’s team selection against Cagliari.