Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke continues plans for another Championship promotion push.

Leeds United have just over one month remaining until they welcome Portsmouth to Elland Road for the start of their 2024/25 Championship season, and Daniel Farke’s men are well into their pre-season preparations. A large majority of the playing squad have now reported for fitness testing at Thorp Arch and they will soon be joined by Joe Rodon, whose loan was made permanent earlier this week for £10million.

Leeds have been busy trimming the fat of Farke’s squad this past week or so, securing exits for the likes of Marc Roca, Sam Greenwood and Archie Gray - Charlie Cresswell and Kristoffer Klaesson are expected to follow soon, while talks are ongoing with Real Betis over the transfer of Diego Llorente. Activity has certainly kicked up a notch over the past fortnight and it looks set to be another busy summer at Elland Road, and with all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Goalkeeper return mooted

Leeds could soon welcome back one of their former players with reports claiming a move to re-sign Alex Cairns is being lined up. Football Insider reports that having already registered interest in the Salford City goalkeeper, United look set to table a ‘formal offer’ in a bid to take advantage of Cairns entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Current third-choice goalkeeper Klaesson looks set to leave West Yorkshire permanently, with a move to Polish side Raków Częstochowa imminent. The 23-year-old has just one year left on his Whites deal and having featured just three times last season, has seemingly decided to find more regular football elsewhere. Leeds will now be inclined to replace the Norwegian and with Farke clear on his desire for more experience, it seems the decision has been made to move for Cairns.

The 31-year-old enjoyed one of his finest career performances as Salford knocked Leeds out of the Carabao Cup on penalties last season, haunting the side with whom he developed in the academy and signed his first professional deal back in 2011. A key factor in United’s pursuit of Cairns is his home-grown status, with Championship clubs needing to have a minimum of eight in their 25-man squad.

Kent on the move

Former long-term Leeds target Ryan Kent could walk out at Elland Road next season with journalist Darren Witcoop reporting that two Championship clubs are interested in signing the winger. Kent looks set to leave Turkish outfit Fenerbahce this summer, just 12 months after signing from Rangers, and a return to the United Kingdom is looking likely.

Kent has endured a nightmare spell with Fenerbahce, making just 18 appearances all season after being cut from their league squad in February. New manager Jose Mourinho has now placed the 27-year-old on a list of likely exits, with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna thought to be a big fan of the winger.