Leeds United reject European side's offer for international player despite reports

Leeds United have rejected an offer for international player despite reports.

News emerged on Sunday morning that Spanish international defender Diego Llorente was set to join La Liga outfit Real Betis on a four-year deal for a fee of aroud 3m.

The YEP, though, understands that the offer was rejected by Leeds for a player who still has two more years left on his contract at Elland Road.

Spanish defender Llorente joined Leeds from Real Sociedad in September 2020 for around £18m but departed in a loan move to Roma in January 2023 for the rest of that campaign.