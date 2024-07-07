Leeds United reject European side's offer for international player despite reports
Leeds United have rejected an offer from a La Liga side for an international player despite reports.
News emerged on Sunday morning that Spanish international defender Diego Llorente was set to join La Liga outfit Real Betis on a four-year deal for a fee of aroud 3m.
The YEP, though, understands that the offer was rejected by Leeds for a player who still has two more years left on his contract at Elland Road.
Spanish defender Llorente joined Leeds from Real Sociedad in September 2020 for around £18m but departed in a loan move to Roma in January 2023 for the rest of that campaign.
The Spanish international centre-back then re-joined Roma on a season-long loan the following summer and Llorente has now made 54 appearances for the Italian side who finished last season sixth in Serie A. Llorente, though, said his farewells to Roma on Sunday in an Instagram message.
