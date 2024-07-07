Leeds announced earlier this summer that global energy drinks giants Red Bull had bought a minority stake in the club as part of a new multi-year agreement, making them the club’s front of shirt partner starting next season.

United’s home shirt for the 2024-25 campaign was unveiled at the back end of last week, just short of five weeks before the start of the new season which begins on Saturday, August 10 with a home clash against newly-promoted Portsmouth.

The majority of United’s players returned to pre-season training at the start of last week but the weekend presented an opportunity for a handful of Whites stars to make a sporting ‘swap’ and join Red Bull’s world champion motor racing driver Max Verstappen ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit.

Ethan Ampadu, Dan James, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter presented the gift of a new Whites shirt for the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver and posed for a series of snaps. Upon the initial announcement of the Leeds Red Bull deal, Oracle Red Bull Racing declared: “Just to put an end to the rumours…Max Verstappen will NOT be joining Leeds United Football Club for their 2024-25 season.”

But as Verstappen posed with his new Leeds shirt, Leeds United’s official X account Tweeted: “That’s not what he told us!”

