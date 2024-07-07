Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An experienced Leeds United defender is set to seal a permanent switch to a La Liga side on four-year deal.

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is set to finally end his Leeds United career with a permanent move to a La Liga side amid “many clubs” interest.

Spanish defender Llorente joined Leeds from Real Sociedad in September 2020 for around £18m but departed in a loan move to Roma in January 2023 for the rest of that campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spanish international centre-back then re-joined Roma on a season-long loan the following summer and Llorente has now made 54 appearances for the Italian side who finished last season sixth in Serie A.

Llorente, though, said his farewells to Roma on Sunday in an Instagram message and the 30-year-old is now reportedly set to seal a €4m move to Real Betis on a four-year deal.