Experienced Leeds United defender set to seal permanent switch to La Liga side amid big interest
Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is set to finally end his Leeds United career with a permanent move to a La Liga side amid “many clubs” interest.
Spanish defender Llorente joined Leeds from Real Sociedad in September 2020 for around £18m but departed in a loan move to Roma in January 2023 for the rest of that campaign.
The Spanish international centre-back then re-joined Roma on a season-long loan the following summer and Llorente has now made 54 appearances for the Italian side who finished last season sixth in Serie A.
Llorente, though, said his farewells to Roma on Sunday in an Instagram message and the 30-year-old is now reportedly set to seal a €4m move to Real Betis on a four-year deal.
The news was reported by transfer guru journalist Fabrizio Romano late on Sunday morning. He reported: “Diego Llorente to Real Betis, here we go! Four year deal agreed with Spanish defender. Fee around €3m to #LUFC, Llorente’s set to return to Spain after loan spell at AS Roma. Many clubs wanted but Betis project convinced Diego.”
