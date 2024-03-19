After their latest win at Elland Road over Millwall, Leeds United have captured the top spot in the Championship table. The Whites lead the pack with former leaders Leicester City not due to play until after the international break.

The battle for the title once seemed like a one-horse race but it's now been blown wide open and there's plenty of time for this rollercoaster of a season to change how the top two places look and indeed, the play-off spots below.