Joe Rodon has hinted he would be keen to stay at Leeds United beyond this season in what has potentially been the best spell of form during his career.

Rodon has been almost ever-present since signing on-loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, with only Illan Meslier and Ethan Ampadu racking up more minutes across all competitions this season. Between them, the trio have formed an iron-clad defensive unit, reflected in the keeping of an incredible 11 clean sheets since the turn of the year.

While a permanent move for Rodon is not a given - particularly if Leeds fail to achieve promotion - the Welshman's form and affinity with supporters has put his long-term future in the spotlight. As is always the case, the player remains focused on the short-term but admits this season has been great for his confidence and 'long may it continue'.

“I haven’t had much game time over the last couple of years," Rodon admitted when asked if he's in the best form of his career. "But this season, coming in, playing every minute and not looking back, yeah maybe…all I wanted was game time. Now that I’m having that it’s only going to make my confidence grow. I’m enjoying every minute and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given by the gaffer. Long may it continue.

"Leeds United this season has been amazing and of course I want to do everything I can to get them back to where they belong. Now I take my focus away from that a little bit & all I’m concentrating on is Thursday. I’m going to give everything I can for Leeds and Wales.”

Rodon is one of four Welsh internationals based at Leeds this season and has reunited with Ampadu, Dan James and fellow loanee Connor Roberts in Cardiff ahead of their Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland. An appearance on Thursday will mark 50 caps for both Ampadu and James, with Welsh head coach Rob Page recently describing the former as a future captain.

The 23-year-old has already enjoyed that responsibility at Leeds, with club captain Liam Cooper not playing and Pascal Struijk out with a groin problem since December. The role has been taken on with relative ease - Ampadu is unbeaten with the armband - and Rodon has enjoyed his influence first-hand.

“It feels like he’s been around forever, but he's young,” Rodon said of his teammate for club and country. “Spending this year with him, we've bonded and got closer. Playing alongside him is really comfortable for us.