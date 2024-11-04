Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as focus quickly turns to Millwall.

Leeds United have little time to rest on their weekend triumph over Plymouth Argyle, with a full round of midweek Championship football to prepare for. Three goals in eight first-half minutes ended Saturday’s game as a contest and the removal of key players suggested Daniel Farke soon had an eye on Millwall.

Millwall’s 1-0 win over Burnley kept Leeds in second but highlighted the difficulty of a midweek trip to the Den, with Neil Harris’ side in great form having won their last three in a row. Farke is due to speak with the media on Tuesday ahead of that trip south and in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Clarke rumours resurface

Leicester City are reportedly keeping an eye on Jack Clarke’s Ipswich Town struggles and are ‘keen’ to sign the winger next year. The Sun claim interest in Clarke is present at the King Power Stadium, but a January move is ruled out because the 23-year-old has already featured for two clubs this season and cannot represent a third.

Former Leeds academy graduate Clarke got his second shot at Premier League football after leaving Sunderland for Ipswich in an £18million deal over the summer. But the tricky wide man has struggled, with just one assist to show from his eight Premier League appearances - five of which have come from the bench.

Leicester have enjoyed the best start of all three recently promoted sides and are eyeing a possible move for Clarke, but the report states any transfer cannot happen until next summer, if at all. Ipswich are currently 18th in the Premier League and winless from their opening 10 games.

Guilavogui praise

Recent free agent signing Josuha Guilavogui did enough in a 15-minute debut against Plymouth on Saturday to impress former Leeds boss Neil Redfearn. Thirty-four-year-old Guilavogui joined Farke’s squad at the end of last month to provide cover in midfield, enjoying a pressure-free first appearance against a toothless Pilgrims outfit.

“It was a good insight on Guilavogui, he was really good,” Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds. “He’s got a good touch and awareness for a big guy, he’s a man mountain. He could play at the back easily or in midfield. Comfortable in possession.

“He gave Leeds physical presence in there as well. I know it’s obvious, but for his challenges and the way he went into things, not nastily, just used his physical presence. It just gave Leeds that extra dominance.”