Whites boss Daniel Farke says no risks were taken with a recent selection surprise.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke insists the club took no risks with the fitness of Daniel James when he was passed fit to face Plymouth Argyle.

James' appearance in the starting line-up was one of the only surprises in Farke's team selection for what transpired to be a dominant 3-0 victory at Elland Road.

The winger has had more than his fair share of injury issues already this season, having first picked up a hamstring problem in August and then sustained a recurrence in the September international break.

James missed six consecutive Championship games during that period and though he returned to make two substitute appearances and then started at Bristol City on October 26, there was a question mark over his involvement on Saturday for the Plymouth game.

Once again James' hamstring was the issue and he had to sit out a training session at Thorp Arch during last week. But having had the Welsh international back in training on Thursday and again on Friday for a light session in preparation for the game, Farke was content that he could use James from the start.

“It was not a risk,” he said. “No bad reaction after being involved on Thursday and he looked sharp on Friday. I got the green light from our medical department. He was there with a good game at Bristol and I got the feeling he needed to be on the pitch.

“After a pretty disrupted [spell] he needs gametime. Good for his confidence that he scored a goal, involved in many good scenes. Good to have him back in a good shape. We need him back. If it would be risky I would probably have gone with a different solution. The feeling was if he doesn't play 90 it should be possible so we gave him the nod and thank God we did."

James scored a spectacular opener in the victory and lasted 66 minutes before Farke decided he could withdraw the 26-year-old and send on fresh legs. With Largie Ramazani out injured James is vying for a wing spot along with Willy Gnonto, who has started all 13 games so far this season, and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon.

Solomon has had his own injury issues and missed game time but was involved off the bench against Argyle.