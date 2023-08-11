Leeds United missed out on signing the defender after he opted for Bournemouth instead.

Leeds United were dealt a massive transfer blow this week when Max Aarons, who looked certain to join the club, made a U-turn in his decision and signed for Bournemouth instead.

The Whites had been tipped as front-runners to snap up the full-back as he entered the final year of his contract with Norwich City. The two sides had even reportedly agreed a £10 million fee for Aarons, who played under manager Daniel Farke during his time with the Canaries.

However, in true transfer window fashion, Leeds received a huge curveball and Aarons has officially joined the Cherries just in time for the start of the Premier League season. Naturally, the snub has left many shocked, including The Athletic reporter Phil Hay and Leeds themselves.

Speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Hay discussed Farke’s defensive options and admitted the team were short on the right-hand side, which led him onto discussing the link with Aarons and how he would probably have become the first choice option.

“Had Max Aarons got over the line had he not backed out and gone to Bournemouth, that would’ve I think answered that position. He is a really good Championship player, it would’ve been a really good signing.

“I think Leeds thought they had that signing in the can, barring formalities, and to put it mildly, I think they were utterly stunned yet what happened yesterday. There have been very few situations I have seen before, and it’s very, very rare, to find a deal get to that stage and for it to fall apart.”

Amid the speculation over his decision to join Bournemouth instead of Leeds, Aarons put out a tweet to personally thank Farke and wish Leeds luck in their Championship endeavours this season.