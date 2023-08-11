Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Michael Skubala names new season Leeds United under-21s team for Friday night opener

Boss Michael Skubala has named his first Leeds United under-21s team of the new season for Friday night’s PL2 opener at Brighton (kick-off 7pm).
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Aug 2023, 18:45 BST

The Whites youngsters are back in the country’s top tier of Academy football following last season’s promotion and Skubala’s side start the new Premier League Two Division One season with this evening’s 7pm kick-off at the Amex Training Centre in Brighton.

Skubala’s side features 19-year-old centre back Kris Moore who made the first team bench for Wednesday night’s 2-1 win at home to Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup first round. Jeremiah Mullen is another player who has been in and around the first team to be named in the XI along with the likes of Sean McGurk, James Debayo and Diogo Monteiro.

Leeds United under 21s v Brighton: Christy, Ferguson, Debayo, Monteiro, Mullen, Moore, Crew, Douglas, McFadden, McGurk, Thomas. Subs: Ombang, Jenkins, Carole, Coleman, Spencer.

Related topics:Brighton