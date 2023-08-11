The Whites youngsters are back in the country’s top tier of Academy football following last season’s promotion and Skubala’s side start the new Premier League Two Division One season with this evening’s 7pm kick-off at the Amex Training Centre in Brighton .

Skubala’s side features 19-year-old centre back Kris Moore who made the first team bench for Wednesday night’s 2-1 win at home to Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup first round. Jeremiah Mullen is another player who has been in and around the first team to be named in the XI along with the likes of Sean McGurk, James Debayo and Diogo Monteiro.