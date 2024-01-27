Ben Johnson has struggled for minutes at West Ham United this season. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leeds United have reached the last week of the January transfer window without dipping into the market. However, that could change as the club go in search of reinforcements to help them get over the line in the promotion push.

The Whites have been linked with a host of names and over the next few days more options could emerge as the pressure builds. Here's a look at some of the headlines coming out of Elland Road.

Johnson preference outlined

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson is reportedly keen to remain in the Premier League, despite strong links with a move to Leeds United. Johnson is approaching the end of his current deal with the Hammers and while the defender has rejected numerous renewal offers, The Athletic claim the club are keen to open negotiations once more.

However, the report says Johnson, whose desire is to play in the top flight, is willing to see out his contract at the London Stadium should game time assurances and terms not be met. The 24-year-old has been with West Ham for the entirety of his career, but having made just three appearances this season, he is keen to take on more of a significant role.

The Whites are one of several clubs looking at Johnson this month as they continue their search for full-back options.

Howe explains Newcastle's Phillips snag

Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United were keen to sign Kalvin Phillips this month but were unable to make the move work financially. Newcastle were heavily linked with a move for Phillips earlier in the window, with the England international appearing most likely to link up with the Magpies at one stage.

However, Newcastle's financial fair play restrictions ensured they were unable to meet the demands of Manchester City and were forced to pull out of the race, allowing West Ham to swoop in. Phillips has penned a loan deal until the end of the season with David Moyes' Londoners and he'll be keen to make a huge impact as he looks to revive his career and make sure of his spot in the England squad this summer.

And, with one of the window's longest running sagas now complete, Howe has revealed why the club couldn't bag the former Leeds United man.