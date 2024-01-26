Ex-Leeds United loanee Weston McKennie is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with Juventus after impressing on his return to the club. This time last year, it seemed as though McKennie's spell with the Italian giants was coming to an end.

After a rough patch of form in Serie A, the midfielder joined up with Leeds on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season. The expectation was that Leeds would make that deal permanent in the summer, should they stay in the Premier League, with McKennie aiming to get his career back on track.

However, it's fair to say his time at Elland Road was nothing short of a disaster with the Whites slipping out of the top flight and McKennie picking up huge amounts of criticism for his subpar performances. As such, his future looked uncertain as he returned to Juventus last summer with a place in Massimiliano Allegri's plans looking unlikely.

McKennie, though, has forced his way back into the picture in Turin and as it stands, he has started all but two of Juve's 20 Serie A fixtures, with four assists coming in his last five outings in all competitions. His form, then, has pushed Juventus to reconsider his future with the club and open negotiations over a new deal to extend his stay, according to CalcioMercato.

The report claims preliminary talks are progressing well and with both parties keen, McKennie could be in a position to put pen to paper on a new contract before the end of the current campaign.