Daniel Farke is expected to make changes to his Leeds United side to take on Plymouth Argyle this weekend. The Whites are ticking along nicely in the Championship, but with games starting to come thick and fast once more, the FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth presents Farke with the opportunity to hand out rests to some of his key men.

Of course, Farke will be keen to see his side claim a spot in the fifth round of the competition and he'll name a side that he believes his capable of seeing off Plymouth, who will travel with the strongest possible side, coach Ian Foster has confirmed. It's a balancing act, then, but those stepping into the side will be given the opportunity to make a point of sorts. Here's a look at some of those who'll be determined to take their chance against the Pilgrims.

Jaidon Anthony

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony has struggled to find opportunities to start games since his switch from Bournemouth to Leeds in the summer. The winger has been a regular off the bench, but with limited game time, he hasn't quite made the impact he would have hoped at Elland Road.

However, the knock Dan James picked up on Wednesday saw him emerge at the break for the Whites and, at the time of writing at least, it looks as though he'll be the man to get the nod against the Pilgrims on the right. James is likely to come straight back into the side once he's fit, given the Wales international's impressive recent form, but Anthony has the opportunity to at least make his mark this weekend and give Farke a reason to give him more minutes moving forward.

Liam Cooper

Like Anthony, Cooper probably hasn't played as much as he would have liked this season. The skipper spent time on the sidelines through injury over the first few weeks of the campaign and that allowed Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk to build up a partnership at the back which has been worth sticking with for the most part.

As such, Cooper has made just seven starts in the Championship this season and the decision to name him on the bench against both Preston and Norwich, despite Struijk's injury, said plenty about his current standing in Farke's pecking order. As such, if he's selected against Plymouth, he'll be keen to make his presence felt and put his best foot forward in order to underline his worth to Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Cooper has to think about his future, too, with a new deal to earn either with Leeds or elsewhere.

Joel Piroe

Football can move quickly and in the space of just a few weeks, Piroe seems to have fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road. The striker was a key man for the Whites over the first half of the season, but Patrick Bamford's recent run of form has forced Farke into an attacking shake up and Piroe has been the casualty.

He scored the decisive penalty in the win over Preston last weekend, but he was left to watch the entirety of Wednesday's win over the Canaries from the bench, which perhaps told its own tale. He can expect to get a run out from the start against the Pilgrims, though, and with competition for places so fierce at present, he'll be determined to make a lasting impression by finding the back of the net.

Mateo Joseph

Unlike those above, Joseph probably didn't start the season with the expectation of being a key man for the Whites. But, he has forced himself into Farke's plans, featuring in eight of the club's last 11 games in all competitions off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad