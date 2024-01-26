Daniel, can we begin with team news? "We have a few players who will not be available for this game. Archie Gray is definitely out for this game. I would still say good news because it is nothing with the ligament, the ACL, just a hit and a bruise but at the moment it's not possible for him to join us in team training. Hopefully, at some point during next week, he will be back but he will definitely be out for this game. Also, Daniel James will be out. It's a little strain. I think he will also be out for the Bristol game, so a couple of weeks. I hope he is back available for the next home game but this FA Cup game and also the Bristol game he will definitely miss. We are also still without Pascal Struijk and all the other topics, so it's more or less what we spoke about." What type of strain is it for Dan James? "Abductor strain, so he slipped during the game. It's not too bad but he will definitely be out for a couple of weeks and for that he will also not be available for the Bristol game next week." Were you thinking about resting both of those and a few others for the Plymouth game? "The first topic is that we take this game more than seriously. We are a deep believer in a cup competition and cup runs. Whenever we represent Leeds United we want to be at our best and this is also an important game for us. We want to go through into the next round and that is definitely for sure but we also won't do anything stupid. We know it's the third game in six days and a quick turnaround. I wasn't concerned about the turnaround with the last game but this one, with having a game late on Wednesday and then Saturday afternoon it's a bit more tricky and for that there will be a few more changes than you would perhaps expect for a league game in such a period. We still want to go with a strong starting XI because we want to go into the next round. We want to keep this run going and stay in our rhythm and for that it's important to find a good balance between really wanting to win this game and on the other hand not doing anything stupid in risking players.

It's necessary to find a good balance, not just because of resting but because the feeling is of competition in the squad. Some more recovered players with fresh legs are more beneficial for this game in order to be successful and for that there will be some changes." Have you managed to resolve the Charlie Cresswell issue now and would he come into your reckoning if so? "Overall he was in training in the last weeks absolutely professional and absolutely open and honest. We spoke about this and we have agreed that he wanted to use this January window to make sure where his future is. We have also agreed and I have told him, I won't call him to the matchday squad until he is really ready to go and knows where his place is and what he wants to do. We have had good conversations in the last few days. He made clear that he has overthought his position and he definitely wants to stay and is ready for the fight.

That is always good news and the door is always open. Again, we were pretty, pretty clear also that it was up to him, I was not annoyed by the situation. It is understandable that he has a CV where he was a regular starter at this level in the Championship last season. He's a proud, confident young player and I like this about Charlie. It was quite normal as a human being that when you are not playing that much that as a young player you are overthinking the situation and he had done this. We have had good conversations in the last days and right now the door is open. He has to impress on the training pitch and when he gets the chance he is to use the chance but the door is open right now." How much pleasure in seeing Junior Firpo play well in the last few games and what has happened for that to come to fruition? "I am very delighted for Junior and a little bit proud because I know he had some difficult years and was criticised a lot but I believed in him from the first day and I made that clear from our first conversations that he is one of my key players in my thoughts for this season because I am fully convinced of his potential. I knew about his injuries CV and the main topic for him was to stay fit, stay in his rhythm and stay confident and resilient from his physicality. It was also difficult for him because he was still out for several months but we always backed him and believed in him and told him 'listen, we will wait until you are back' and meanwhile he is back in team training a few weeks and back in competitive games.

This is good and he has improved more or less from game day to game day and the air will be a bit thinner for improvement right now because he is on such a good level but he proves right now what he is capable of doing if he stays fit and plays with confidence. It's good to have him back. He's not in his best shape but he's on the way back to being in his best shape and he has chipped in in recent weeks with many assists and many good and crucial forward passes. I also think he has improved his defensive stability from game to game and it's good to see." How will Plymouth approach this game? "Yes we have prepared for this game like we would for a normal league game. That's what we have to do if we are to take it seriously and be professional and also I owe my players that they are prepared in a perfect way. We are 100% focussed and concentrated. It's a bit difficult because they have played the last game with Forshaw and Gyabi in central positions and both are not available to play so for that it's a bit difficult to predict. Also the new manager is not that long in charge, so it's more difficult to prepare for a game because I expect them to make a few changes in the cup competition so it's more complicated to prepare in these circumstances for this game but nevertheless we try to prepare our team in a professional and most perfect way because we want to go into the next round and we want to send this message. If I don't do this then how can I expect my players to be 100% on it and for that there is not one per cent less in our preparation because we want to keep going." If it's 1-1 in the 90th minute, are you sending Illan up for the corner, how keen are you to avoid a replay? "The games are coming thick and fast and replays are never great but I would definitely prefer a replay instead of losing the game. That's definitely for sure. If I get the feeling that we have a perfect delivery and Illan would score a goal I would probably do it because I like to be brave but before I do this Illan would have to convince me in training that he is really that great with a header. I would doubt this a little bit, so probably he will stay in goal." Players who haven't featured much will know there is a chance of changes in this game, do you see any rise in intensity in training, their body language change or is it just business as usual? "Normally you can sense this. This time it is a bit tricky because we haven't trained once with the whole group. Yesterday we trained split into two groups, the players who had lots of loads on Wednesday evening did just a recovery session and the others had a more intense session but normally you feel that players sense that after a loss or a quick turnaround they are aware that there could be a chance to be involved. Obviously, we make some changes and my players sense this. It's also a good chance to shine and make sure we want to win. It's about the whole group being greedy to win even the players who will be on the bench or perhaps not in the squad they will be there and highly motivated because we have a chance to go into the last 16 and in a few games you could win this cup. You never know, we are always trying to write a chapter in the club's history. It's too early to speak about this but each and every round that you edge a bit further, believe me we are highly motivated." If you were to bring Liam back into the team, that might mean Ethan goes back into midfield which would be a bit more exhausting for him, are you tempted to give Ethan a rest, he has started every game for you? "Yes I know about his schedule and because he is a regular starter for us and his national team I know that sometimes it's a bit difficult but he's also a player who wants this and needs this. Sometimes we have a discussion and he says 'no, I need to play all three days'. The break between our last game and the Preston game was nine days and some of the players we are not used to having such a long break but he always gives a sign 'no, no, I am ready' and to want to play. For Ethan it was a bit like resting him in the last games in the centre back position. I have this in my mind how relentless the schedule is for him and if I sense anything in him being exhausted from a physical point of view or anything from the mental side I would give him a rest. Right now it's about checking him from a physical point of view to get a feeling how he presents himself in training. This afternoon we have another session and then we will make some late decisions.

Sometimes it's more exhausting on the wings and in central midfield than just on the centre back position because you don't have to run as much but on the other hand you have to be switched on and focussed because a mistake in this position is most often costly, so it's more like we have to make a decision. It's not just the physical load but more like the mental load you have to handle. It's more or less the same for many other players Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara in the central position, Joe Rodon as well. We have to make some late calls on who is really in the starting line-up." With transfers, are you in a holding position because of the Premier League and what's happening at other clubs, you are waiting for them to make their move before you make yours? "In some cases, yes but it's always tricky for a team in our position because we are doing really, really well and to find an addition who really improves us and improves the squad is difficult now because the lads are doing well. In January we are five games in a row unbeaten and then to bring a player in and let's be honest in the January market the player is just coming back from injury or has not played in the last six months, so then to find someone who really improves us and our quality.

It's not that easy then on the other hand we are ambitious and our board and owners are ambitious and want to do this but it is still a bit tricky due to the FFP rules. We have a situation with many loan players that make it complicated, so we can't invest a fortune, it's tricky really. Thank God we have lots of people who have all this knowledge about the rules and what is possible. We don't want to risk the spirit that we have at the club. If we bring a player in it has to fit in all areas. We will still work until the last hour of this window in order to go into the last games with the best possible squad. This is what I can promise but it is still a bit complicated and difficult, yes you're right." Is it quite likely you will come out of this window as you are? "I think it makes no sense right now to give my feeling. I have given my thoughts on this situation that we are fully aware we could do with other options in one or two positions and for that nothing has changed in these terms. For that it would be a lie if I say we go just with this squad we are trying in order to improve our squad. It also makes no sense to say we have a 60 or 70% chance or just 50-50. We will see what the outcome is. I mentioned we are fully aware on one or two positions we could do with some additions and we try to do everything within the rules possible and then we will see what the outcome is." Is Willy Gnonto available for this week and Struijk's injury are you any more clearer on whether he is close to getting over it? "Pascal is definitely out for this game and also it is clear he will miss the Bristol game. What happens after that is difficult to predict. At the moment he is still doing injection therapy and the physios and doctors say next week we can be clearer on the timeframe. He will definitely miss this FA Cup game and then the next home game and then hopefully I can give you more details what the situation is. Willy is back in training, which is good. He also trained yesterday, which was pretty intense' and also on our game day an individual session which means he is back in team training and also available for this game." A few players who didn't feature in the squad earlier in the season, such as Bamford, Firpo, Gruev. Apart from their footballing qualities, how important is that freshness in the squad. "Yes, because momentum changes quite often because of illness and injuries. Also you can't always be there with top consistency over 46 games so sometimes you have a dip in form and for that you need options on the bench who could use the chance to inspire the group and, especially with our season in the championship, I have spoken about how tough this league is. The Premier League is the best league in the world but the Championship is toughest with 46 games and two cup competitions and so much pressure because only three teams in the end can fulfil their dreams of promotion. For that you need depth in the squad. With Junior and Patrick we have some experience back now, this helps us. With Gruev he is more or less in his first steps in English football but you sense in these games he was ready to deliver. He has experience at Bundesliga level and to have a bit more experience in the squad is actually quite beneficial especially when we are closer to the crucial months of the season." Klopp speaking today about not having the energy to carry on after nine years at Liverpool, how draining is management and how important is it that you have the right structures around you that it doesn't take too much out of you? "First of all on such a day it's not about speaking about the loss of energy in Jurgen but more about speaking when I heard the message officially it was quite emotional for myself because Jurgen is obviously one of my fellow Germans and what he has done over the last two decades has been unbelievable. Quality is a long-term thing and players often after one good week are celebrated like superstars, the same with coaches after just one year they are celebrated even at a young age but for me quality is defined about delivering over long-term period.

What Jurgen has done, over two decades, more than two decades, in football is unbelievable. He created legacy and influence and brought the club Mainz over years on a different level then he did the same with Borussia Dortmund, a German giant and right now he did the same with Liverpool. What he has achieved is unbelievable and will go down in history as one of the greatest managers who has ever worked in this game and what he has done in Liverpool you could not have been more successful with the way the team plays and the way the club came together, Premier League champion, Champions League winner, they have won more or less everything on such a day it's just important to give credit because Jurgen is a world-class coach, even better as a human being if this is possible. It's, for me, unbelievable and to find then the moment to decide it yourself when you leave.

Everyone connected with Liverpool Football Club is almost in tears at this decision, which says a lot about his legacy that he has created and something that you would wish for. To finish such a legacy on such a high you wish he goes on the back of every possible success because he totally deserves this due to his quality as a manager, world-class for me there is no doubt and one of the greatest in this game. It's also his qualities as a human being. Emotional in a way but also happy that he finds such a moment that he is fully in control about this.

What he spoke about is that yes this job is one of the most demanding that you can have in this world. It's so emotional because there is so much expectation. So many people judge you and what you are doing in public and you are responsible to either give people joy or you are responsible that they suffer because it means so much to them. It means the world to so many people and each and every day you feel the responsibility. It;'s a very, very demanding job and it says even more about Jurgen that for more than 20 years he is capable of delivering world-class work. I am full of respect because I know how much energy such a job costs and how difficult the conversations, the decisions and also to handle all the expectations.

Sometimes you have to disappoint players when you don't play them and it's so, so difficult at the moment and I am fully aware of what he means when he says he needs some rest and new energy. I don't expect in 30 years to still be on the bench but who knows but nowadays to be in charge of such a big club and create a legacy is something you can dream about as a manager.

