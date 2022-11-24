Leeds United ‘leading’ race to £12.9m midfielder in January transfer window

Leeds United are now favourites to sign Torino’s Sasa Lukic in the January transfer window, according to Forza Roma.

Lukic impressed in Serie A last season, netting five goals and providing four assists from midfield and is now preparing to make his World Cup debut when Serbia take on Brazil this evening. The 26-year-old could be a great addition to the Whites’ side and would also add an attacking threat that they have been lacking, however they face competition elsewhere.

While the report claims that Leeds are leading the race for Lukic, Roma are also said to be keen on his signature. The midfielder’s contract with Torino doesn’t expire until 2024, however it is thought that Lukic isn’t looking to extend his stay in Turin and the club could look to sell him to avoid losing him for a smaller fee later on.

The Italian side will reportedly make him available for around £12.9 million - a potential bargain for United. It is Roma that are said to be unable to meet the asking price, handing Jesse Marsch’s side the advantage in their pursuit of the Serbian.

Rumours of Mateusz Klich’s departure from Elland Road have been growing in recent weeks and Leeds could use Lukic as the 32-year-old’s replacement. However, the Premier League outfit are likely to splash the cash on the left-back and forward positions in January as they look to remain in the top flight and could opt against forking out the cash for Lukic - especially if they can persaude Klich to stay until the summer.