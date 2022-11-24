The United States go up against England on Friday evening in their second group stage match at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Captain Tyler Adams has been discussing the challenge put before the young USMNT side and the threat carried by the Three Lions – who hit Iran for six in their Group B opener on Monday.

Adams and his teammates drew 1-1 with Wales in Al Rayyan, having gone a goal up through Timothy Weah but were ultimately pegged back and forced to share the spoils after Gareth Bale’s late equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After missing out on the tournament in Russia altogether four years ago, Adams is hoping to lead his country to the knockout stage which they achieved in 2014 and 2010. The US’s post-war World Cup best is the quarter final stage, reached in 2002 where they were eliminated by eventual finalists Germany.

Ahead of Friday night’s fixture, Adams – one of several Premier League stars in the United States group – said: “For me, growing up the Premier League was always the dream. I grew up a huge Thierry Henry fan, I think partially because obviously he was great for New York Red Bulls but also growing up I watched a lot of Arsenal games and I admired him, how he played the game."

"I think in America you see a lot of young players tuning into a lot of the Premier League games in the mornings. They're easy to tune into when the Bundesliga wasn't you know,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember telling my mom at a young age that I wanted to play in England and the culture is not too far off of what America has to offer.”

"I wouldn't say anything intimidates me, other than spiders,” the USMNT captain added in jest, when asked whether he felt intimidated going up against many of his Premier League peers in Al Khor. England and the USA kick-off at 7pm (10pm local time) on Friday evening at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad