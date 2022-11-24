Leeds United have been issued number 19 in the FA Cup Third Round draw, due to take place next Monday evening. The Whites enter the competition at the Third Round along with all other Premier League sides after the conclusion of rounds one and two, the latter taking place this weekend. Several lower league opponents await to discover their Third Round opponents on Monday, with the potential to host glamourous, money-spinning ties at their home grounds against some of the best teams in England.

During the 2021/22 edition of the competition, Swindon Town hosted Manchester City, while Arsenal were surprisingly beaten by then-Championship side Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Leeds, meanwhile, were eliminated by West Ham United at the Third Round stage, losing 2-0 at the London Stadium as Marcelo Bielsa fielded a side depleted by injury.

Tier seven side Alvechurch remain in the competition and face a Second Round tie against Forest Green Rovers if they are to progress to the Third Round. Tier six teams Buxton, King’s Lynn Town, Farnborough, Ebbsfleet United and Chippenham Town remain in the draw for now, too. Leeds have some experience going up against non-league teams, finding themselves on the receiving end of a giant-killing by Histon in 2008.

A detailed view of the FA Cup Trophy (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)