Everything you need to know about Leeds United's Amazon Prime documentary series 'Take Us Home' released this week

Leeds United will be the focus of a new documentary series featured on Amazon Prime.

Here's everything we know so far about the action-packed documentary out this week:

What is the series about?

The series - split into six parts - follows the Whites' ups and downs last season as they chased promotion to the Premier League in their first season under Marcelo Bielsa.

Revealed: Leeds United vs Milwall football match cost more than £100k to police

Despite a thrilling campaign, Leeds finished third in the league and were subsequently knocked out of the Championship play-offs by Derby County in a heartbreaking twist earlier this year.

When is it being released and how can I watch it?

There is an exclusive VIP premiere on August 14 - but it is scheduled for official release on the Amazon Prime streaming service on Friday (August 16).

Who features?

Players, veterans and celebrities are rumoured to feature in the six-part series.

Angus Kinnear reveals reasons behind Leeds United's pink and grey away strip with two centenary kits to come

It is being narrated by Leeds fan and award-winning Hollywood actor, Russell Crowe.

What has he club said about it?

Angus Kinnear, Leeds's managing director, said he hopes the documentary will show people how special the club is.

He told the YEP this week: "I think anyone who is not a Leeds fan who watches it will realise there's something special about this club and anyone who is a Leeds fan and watches it should have a sense of optimism and confidence for the future when they know quite how hard everyone is working behind the scenes to deliver the success we think this club deserves.

"That was our objective, to give supporters and people interested in sport an insight into how the club runs and why we think it's special.

"Whilst we would have loved to have scripted a different ending, we still think it achieves our mission objective."