Angus Kinnear believes Leeds United documentary will renew optimism as release date is confirmed

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed his belief that the club's Amazon Prime documentary will give the Whites fans a "sense of optimism."

Kinnear confirmed in his programme notes ahead of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest that the six-part series - Take Us Home: Leeds United - will premiere on August 14.

The series chronicles a thrilling campaign in West Yorkshire as Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites aim to end a 15-year absence from the Premier League by chasing promotion from the Championship.

Hollywood royalty, Academy Award winner and avid Leeds fan Russell Crowe will narrate the highs and lows of the campaign under the world-renowned Argentine head coach.

Kinnear, though, admitted that despite the season ending on a sour note he sees positives for supporters in having a peek behind the curtain at day-to-day life in LS11.

"The ending is clearly disappointing," Kinnear told the YEP, "but when we sat down and viewed it what I think came across very strongly was the level of passion and commitment and unity of the players, the club and the supporters.

"I think anyone who is not a Leeds fan who watches it will realise there's something special about this club and anyone who is a Leeds fan and watches it should have a sense of optimism and confidence for the future when they know quite how hard everyone is working behind the scenes to deliver the success we think this club deserves.

"That was our objective, to give supporters and people interested in sport an insight into how the club runs and why we think it's special.

"Whilst we would have loved to have scripted a different ending, we still think it achieves our mission objective."