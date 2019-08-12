Leeds United vs Milwall football match cost more than £100k to police

Have your say

The Leeds United vs Milwall football match from last season cost more than £100k to police according to figures released following a Freedom of Information request.

A total of 318 officers from West Yorkshire Police policed the game - eclipsing any other match in the 2018/19 season.

The match, on the 30th of March, also cost Leeds United over £47k towards costs.

The top three matches to police were:

Milwall - £103,184.44 to police, £47,796.44 to club

Sheffield Wednesday - £71,899.32 to police, £47,796.44 to club

Aston Villa - £62,528.04 to police, £40,219.38 to club

All of the matches apart from six incurred a cost to the club, the figures reveal.

The information for the article has been taken from the West Yorkshire Police Freedom of Information log.

