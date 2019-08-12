Angus Kinnear reveals reasons behind Leeds United's pink and grey away strip with two centenary kits to come

Angus Kinnear has revealed that Leeds United will release two more kits over the course of the campaign, which will celebrate the club's centenary year.

The Whites managing director has also admitted that wanting to appeal to the next generation of supporters was a major factor in opting for this season's controversial pink and grey away strip.

Leeds celebrate 100 years of existence across the 2019/20 term and began the campaign with a tour to Australia amid a number of other celebrations planned throughout the season.

United have so far released two strips for the Championship term, with their home kit a nod towards traditional colours with a white shirt, shorts and socks.

The away colours, though, split opinion among the fanbase upon its release last month with Leeds opting for pink and grey away from home.

Kinnear has now revealed the thinking behind the strip, which is an attempt to appeal to younger supporters. He also admitted a further two kits will be released this year that will point to the club's rich history.

"Two things to say on that," he told the YEP.

"Firstly that kit (pink and grey) has been our best selling away kit in history, it's out sold multiple of the previous blue kits, which was also our best selling kit.

"When we looked at the kit line-up for our centenary year we definitely wanted to do things which had a heritage feel and there will be four kits this season, three of them will be inspired by heritage.

"But we also wanted to do something as well that appealed to younger supporters, supporting the club into the next century.

"We understand it's offended some of the traditionalists but we think there will be three kits they will like and purchase, but we also have a kit the younger generation will like as well.

"That's been proven in sales."