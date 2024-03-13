Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will be beginning to dial up their preparations for this Sunday's Championship clash with Millwall. It will have been a nine-day lay-off by the time the Whites kick off at Elland Road and Daniel Farke will have been keen to see his players have some well-earned rest over the last days after what has been a manic few weeks.

The Lions may have struggled this season but they've found traction under Neil Harris, winning three of their last four and they'll be keen to knock Leeds off their perch this weekend. Here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there ahead of the contest.

Leeds 'ready to accept Roca offers'

Leeds United appear keen to part ways with most of the players they currently have out on loan when the transfer window opens. The Whites have already agreed to the sale of Luis Sinisterra, but he isn't expected to be the last high profile name leaving the club on a permanent basis this summer.

United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the likes of Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente and according to Football Insider, Marc Roca can be added that list. The Spaniard has been on loan with Real Betis since the start of the campaign and it seems as though he has impressed, by all accounts.

However, the report claims that Leeds are keen to move him on even if the Whites are promoted to the Premier League this season as Daniel Farke strives to continue making his own mark on his squad. Roca joined Leeds from Bayern Munich in 2022, but struggled to find consistency in his first season at Elland Road and the club's relegation preceded his switch to Andalusia.

As such, the midfielder might feel as though he has something to prove in West Yorkshire, but it appears as though his days as a Leeds man are numbered.

Seaman's promotion picks

Former England international David Seaman expects to see Leeds United competing in the top flight next season. Seaman is known to be a Leeds fan and played within the club's youth ranks as a teenager, so his prediction doesn't exactly come as a surprise.

However, on current form, he believes the Whites might just have what it takes to claim top spot in the Championship and topple Leicester City, who Daniel Farke's side are just three points behind having won 11 of their last 12 games.