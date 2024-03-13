Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United could see their potential play-off final date changed at short notice with an 'emergency plan' in place if there is Championship representation in the FA Cup final.

In an issue that Leeds supporters somewhat jokingly highlighted before last month's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea, the FA Cup final is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, which comes just 24 hours before the planned May 26 Championship play-off final. Dates were seemingly pencilled in with little consideration for the chance of a second-tier side making it to the final, but it has now become a real possibility.

Leicester City and Coventry City are both involved in this weekend's quarter-finals, facing Chelsea and Wolves respectively. And while the other six teams are all in the Premier League, it would only take two unlikely wins from either side to throw the current schedule into chaos.

The Mirror reports that plans are in place, should such a scenario come to pass, with Leicester and Coventry both potentially set to be involved in the Championship play-offs. Leicester have seen a huge gap at the top shrink to just three points ahead of Leeds and four better off than Ipswich Town, while Coventry are part of the tussle to claim sixth spot.

The play-off final would be the fixture to change and could have a knock-on effect at Leeds, should they fail to secure automatic promotion. Daniel Farke's side are currently in a four-team battle for two places and so it is not out of the question.

The report adds that finding a prospective new date for the play-off final is looking increasingly difficult this year due to the Champions League final being staged at Wembley on Saturday, June 1. The FA essentially has to hand the stadium over to UEFA before and after that final, ceasing the ability to shoehorn in any of their own fixtures.

