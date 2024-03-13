Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The League One outfit sit three points outside the play-offs after a 12-game unbeaten streak under ex-Leeds U21s coach Skubala. Tuesday evening saw the Imps defeat Cambridge United - now managed by Garry Monk - six-nil at the LNER Stadium, which followed an equally impressive 5-1 victory over promotion-chasing Barnsley at Oakwell last weekend.

Skubala's young Lincoln side have won seven of their last nine, surging up the table since his November appointment and are now in with an outside chance of making the third tier's end-of-season play-offs.

The 41-year-old was nominated for February's Manager of the Month prize in League One after five wins and one draw from six matches, but lost out to John Mousinho of league leaders Portsmouth.

Ex-Leeds boss Monk admitted Skubala's demolition of his Cambridge side may lead to changes in the way he approaches away games from now on.

"I maybe need to reassess. I like to attack (and) it’s not that we’re not going to attack, but maybe we’ll have a different strategy away from home.

“Away from home we need to have a little look at how we set-up and maybe give them a little bit more security around each other," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire after the 6-0 defeat.

Monk also suggested the scoreline was largely 'self-inflicted', saying: "A lot of those goals were really poor goals to concede. At any level, you cannot concede goals how we did.

“Generally when goals like that are going in you might see one or two in a game, but you don’t expect to see four or five of them.

“It was self inflicted, which I think is quite an obvious thing to say. It’s hugely disappointing in that respect.”

Monk led Leeds during the 2016/17 campaign, finishing seventh in the Championship. Skubala, meanwhile, took caretaker charge of the Whites last season in the wake of Jesse Marsch's exit, presiding over three matches as the lead in a coaching trio which also included Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas.

