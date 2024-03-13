Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Austrian international missed Monchengladbach's surprise DFB-Pokal exit through injury and could only spectate as the Bundesliga side were beaten by a 93rd minute Kai Brunker effort, despite having taken an early lead.

Mid-table 3. Liga outfit Saarbrucken booked their place in the semi-final having come from behind to beat the top flight club, who also happen to be Leeds boss Daniel Farke's most recent former employers. As a result, Saarbrucken will compete in the last four of this season's German Cup alongside runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen - who remain unbeaten in domestic competition this term - as well as second tier duo Fortuna Dusseldorf and 1. FC Kaiserslautern. This guarantees there will be at least one lower division club in the 2023/24 DFB-Pokal final.

Had Gladbach managed to hold their early lead, they would have been in with a strong chance of a final appearance given the calibre of opponent in the last four. Instead, the team will now only participate in the Bundesliga until the end of the campaign before June's European Championships kick-off in the country.

Wober is on a season-long loan at Borussia Park, citing last summer his desire to represent Austria at UEFA EURO 2024 as the reason for his Elland Road departure, just six months after joining the Whites from FC Red Bull Salzburg. The 26-year-old has featured prominently during his loan spell in Germany, representing BMG at centre-back and left-back during his time with Gladbach.