Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has reportedly been named as one of three prime transfer targets for LaLiga club Real Betis.

Former Betis defender Firpo has emerged as a candidate to become the club's primary left-back target this summer, according to local media sources.

Firpo scored four goals and added a further 10 assists as Leeds were promoted from the Championship last season with the Dominican Republic international playing a key role for the Whites en route to their Premier League return.

The 28-year-old is, however, out of contract at the end of this month and free to discuss terms with rival clubs in England and abroad with a view to securing the best deal.

Leeds believe they have put forth a suitable proposal to Firpo's representatives and whilst the particular details of their proposed extension are undisclosed, the YEP understands it is a contract which is worth less than the agreement which Firpo signed upon his arrival from Barcelona in 2021. Similarly, the length of contract offered by Leeds is not known at this stage, although it is unlikely to be a long-term commitment.

Firpo has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of household European names Olympique de Lyonnais and AC Milan earlier this month, while Betis are said to have entered the race, as per sources in Seville.

The UEFA Conference League runners-up are said to be tracking Alex Moreno and Javi Galan for the left-back spot, too, but Firpo remains a primary target.

Firpo background

Firpo came through the academy system at the Seville-based LaLiga club and is, to this day, a supporter of the Andalusian side. Whilst it is understood Firpo and his young family are settled in England, there is the expectation that a return to Spain, where his footballing journey began after moving from the Dominican Republic as a child, would also be enticing, particularly if Betis are willing to commit to a longer contract than what has been tabled by Leeds.

Leeds extension latest

United's view is that the ball is in the player's court with regards to any pending contract decision, although further negotiations cannot be ruled out. Firpo's Leeds stay is due to expire in three weeks.

Existing injury

Firpo recently withdrew from the Dominican Republic's training camp ahead of World Cup qualifiers versus Guatemala and Dominica. The Caribbean nation were defeated 4-2 by Guatemala on Saturday, before which a statement was released by the country's football federation confirming Firpo's absence.

“Junior Firpo is leaving the Dominican national team after experiencing minor physical discomfort that he had been experiencing since the end of the season," it read.

“The player joined the group for training on May 27, but after being evaluated by the medical and technical staff, the decision was made jointly for him to return home as a precaution, with his well-being and long-term care in mind first.

“We deeply appreciate Junior’s commitment to the Dominican Republic and to his country. We hope to see him again soon, defending our colours with the heart he always brings to every call-up.”

The national team are scheduled to make a first ever appearance at the Concacaf Gold Cup later this week with group stage matches versus Mexico, Costa Rica and Suriname between June 15 and June 23.

Firpo's injury complication could cause the defender to miss the tournament if he is not sufficiently recovered in the next couple of days.