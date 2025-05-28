Leeds United defender Junior Firpo says he will be cheering on former club Real Betis this evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LaLiga side face Chelsea in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Wroclaw, Poland, seeking to win a first major European honour in their long history.

The team are one-time LaLiga champions and three-time Copa del Rey winners but have never been victorious in Europe, unlike city neighbours Sevilla who have won seven UEFA Cup/Europa League titles since 2006 and one UEFA Super Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firpo came through the youth ranks at Betis and supports the club to this day. He previously represented Los Verdiblancos before sealing a switch to Barcelona, from whom he joined Leeds in 2021.

The defender's Elland Road contract expires this summer and speculation surrounding his future has suggested a potential return to the green-and-white Andalusian club.

At Leeds' Championship title parade, a misunderstanding between supporters watching on the club's LUTV live-stream and comments made by captain Ethan Ampadu, led fans to suspect Firpo had agreed a return to Betis.

Commandeering the microphone from Firpo, Ampadu began chanting, 'Betis, Betis, Betis', with fans later learning Ampadu's words was directed at a Leeds supporter who had turned up to the parade in a Betis shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player is not understood to have agreed a contract with his former side and Leeds confirmed with the submission of their 2025/26 retained list that talks are ongoing with Firpo's representatives over a possible Elland Road extension.

Ahead of this evening's European final against the Blues, Firpo posted a message on social media: "Today is your day, Betis. I'll be cheering like everyone else. For all my former teammates, friends and the people I love at this club. BETIS ALÉ"

Betis count two former Leeds players in their ranks having signed Marc Roca and Diego Llorente permanently following United's relegation two summers ago. Neither player is expected to feature this evening with Roca undergoing recent surgery on an injury problem and Llorente similarly sidelined.

Kick-off at Stadion Miejski is 8pm BST.