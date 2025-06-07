An injury update has been provided about a Leeds United star.

The Dominican Republic national team have provided an injury update on Leeds United defender Junior Firpo upon the left back withdrawing from international duty.

Firpo had been away with the Dominican Republic ahead of their participation in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Firpo, though, has now left the squad due to “experiencing minor physical discomfort that he had been experiencing since the end of the season”.

A statement released by the team read: “Junior Firpo is leaving the Dominican national team after experiencing minor physical discomfort that he had been experiencing since the end of the season.

“The player joined the group for training on May 27, but after being evaluated by the medical and technical staff, the decision was made jointly for him to return home as a precaution, with his well-being and long-term care in mind first.

“We deeply appreciate Junior’s commitment to the Dominican Republic and to his country. We hope to see him again soon, defending our colours with the heart he always brings to every call-up.”