Leeds United’s left-back enjoyed a dream November international break.

Junior Firpo hopes a first ever major tournament qualification is ‘just the beginning’ for his Dominican Republic side after a history-making November international break.

The Caribbean nation secured their place in next summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup - North America’s equivalent of the European Championships - for the first time ever after completing their perfect Nations League B campaign. A pair of 6-1 wins over Dominica and Bermuda made it six wins from six for the Dominican Republic, with Firpo notching two assists in the latter game.

A place in the Gold Cup was all but secured before Tuesday’s final game kicked off but Firpo and his compatriots made no mistake, dispatching second-place Bermuda with relative ease to spark wild celebrations. The country’s footballing federation praised those ‘unprecedented achievements’ and Firpo has now given his verdict on that slice of history.

In a post on social media platform X, Firpo wrote: “I hope this is just the beginning of everything that is coming soon for the country's football. Thanks to all those who came yesterday to cheer us on, you really don't know how much that helps us at every moment. WE'RE GOING TO THE GOLD CUP”.

The Dominican Republic have never taken part at a major footballing tournament and so next year’s Gold Cup participation will be a major step forward for the nation ranked 142nd in the world by FIFA. Sixteen teams will compete in the competition, to be hosted by the United States and Canada, including both host nations and current holders Mexico.

Firpo has enjoyed an incredible first few months of international football, having only made his Dominican Republic debut in March after switching allegiance from Spain, for whom he played at youth level. His presence has been revelatory and Leeds fans have often marvelled at his advanced positioning, with the natural left-back often playing on the wing or even upfront.

The former Real Betis and Barcelona man was born on the Caribbean island and has previously explained his pride at representing the nation of his family. “I have never seen my family so happy since I joined the Dominican Republic,” he said over the summer. “For me there is no greater pride than having my family see that in you and be proud of me."

Having celebrated with his compatriots, Firpo is due to return at Thorp Arch today ahead of Sunday’s trip to Swansea City. But the 28-year-old will not be playing in south Wales, or during the midweek visit of Luton Town to Elland Road, after receiving a retrospective three-game ban following a coming together with Millwall player Danny McNamara.