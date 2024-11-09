Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has been banned for three matches by the Football Association following a headbutt on Millwall player Danny McNamara.

The incident was not spotted by match officials at The Den on Wednesday night but was picked up on camera during the 95th minute of the match.

As Daniel James' wayward strike went over the crossbar and Leeds' players began to retreat, Firpo was seen to move his forehead towards Millwall full-back McNamara, making contact with the Lions' defender.

McNamara went down and continued protesting following the final whistle which came shortly thereafter, but Firpo, who was already on a yellow card, escaped punishment at the time.

Following a retrospective review, the Dominican Republic international has now been banned for three matches and will miss this afternoon's fixture against Queens Park Rangers, as well as games against Swansea City and Luton Town later this month.

An FA statement on the matter read: “Leeds United’s Junior Firpo has been suspended for three matches following their EFL Championship fixture against Millwall on Wednesday, 6 November.

“The defender’s behaviour around the 95th minute wasn’t seen by the match officials, but was caught on video, and The FA alleged that it constitutes violent conduct.

“Junior Firpo denied the charge against him, but an independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found it to be proven and imposed this suspension.”