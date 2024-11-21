Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Minutes from the latest Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) meeting have been released including a number of declarations from chief executive Angus Kinnear.

The long-serving Whites CEO was in attendance at the SAB meeting hosted earlier this month where he revealed a positive claim regarding the state of the Leeds squad.

"AK says there is a real confidence and togetherness in the squad at the minute", the document reads.

In addition to confidence and togetherness, Kinnear expressed the board's three wishes regarding style of play and squad evolution, referencing the recent Plymouth Argyle game as an example of the way in which Leeds seek to compete moving forward.

Leeds kept the Pilgrims at arm's length and killed the game during the first half with three quick-fire goals, dominating possession and refusing to allow their opponents a single shot on goal.

In addition, Kinnear was pleased at the ability Leeds had to rotate their squad during the closing stages which gave Daniel Farke the opportunity to hand three players their club debuts. Josuha Guilavogui, Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew all took to the field for the first time, the latter pair doing so having only recently turned 17 and 18, respectively.

"Game against Plymouth was a good example of how the team wants to dominate, whilst also able to rotate and bring youth through", SAB meeting notes added.