Leeds United have recovered from two major setbacks without skipping a beat.

Joe Rothwell can feel his relationship with Ao Tanaka growing stronger every week as the surprise pairing continue to make light of Leeds United’s midfield ‘crisis’.

Leeds were plunged into emergency mode last month after losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to serious knee injuries within four days of each other, with the former out until around Christmas while the latter required surgery and will be out for several months. Such was the desperation inside Elland Road that free agent Josuha Guilavogui was brought in despite not playing football since mid-May - something Daniel Farke admitted to being weary of doing.

But Guilavogui is yet to start in a Leeds shirt and that is down to the form of those in front of him. Two other recent arrivals, Rothwell and Tanaka, were initially brought in to compete for the more attacking midfield role but with little alternative, they have since found a place in the team together. And few have looked back since.

“It’s been good,” Rothwell told Leeds Live of his burgeoning midfield relationship. “We’re probably similar type players in terms of we want to go forward more than we want to do the defensive side of stuff, but I feel like we’ve complemented each other really well. I feel like each game we’re building a better understanding of each other.

“That defensive side was questioned, probably in the Norwich [City] game when it was a fresh partnership, but I feel each game we’ve gone on, we’ve managed to show we can do that side of the game we’ve looked quite strong in there. When we do get on the ball, we try and do what we are good at and help the team.”

Leeds have looked more incisive from midfield with Rothwell and Tanaka, as opposed to Farke’s more cautious opening partnership of Ampadu and Gruev, which has often given them an edge in games that may have otherwise fallen flat. The two summer arrivals are far more attacking but it has been Japan international Tanaka dropping into the deeper role.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation since coming in for the injured Ampadu in his first start at Norwich, playing every minute since and winning the club’s Player of the Month award for October. Tanaka could stake a claim to have been the best player in just about every game since that 1-1 draw at Carrow Road and continues to prove a steal at £3.5million.

Rothwell’s emergence has been a steadier affair but the on-loan Bournemouth man has been no less impressive, providing a breath of fresh air in his desire to play forward at every opportunity. It was his burst into space that led to Jayden Bogle opening the scoring in the 2-0 win over QPR before the November international break.

Thirty-four-year-old Guilavogui has impressed in two cameo appearances but remains as cover while Tanaka and Rothwell continue to perform. Farke will be left with a decision to make once Ampadu returns from injury, with one of those standout summer arrivals needing to make way for their captain.