In his first season in charge Leeds United manager Daniel Farke identified a small group of academy prospects who could start to impact the present and not just the future.

Last season was dominated by just one young homegrown talent - Archie Gray. His performances, the maturity and consistency with which he operated in a first ever season of senior football, led to an almost inevitable summer exit. It was Tottenham Hotspur who pulled the trigger on a £40m move, but it so easily could have been one of several others in the Premier League or Bundesliga who admired the teenager.

But even at the height of Gray's breakout year, there were noises around another Under 21s hopeful. Charlie Crew caught Farke's eye and by the time Gray had made his exit the young Welshman was already training with the seniors. He wasn't alone, either. When Leeds went to Germany for their pre-season camp and a pair of behind-closed-doors friendlies, Crew was part of a small unit of young players who made the trip. Centre-back James Debayo, strikers Luca Thomas and Harry Gray, goalkeeper Harry Christy and attacking midfielder Sam Chambers were all present and correct for training and some of them got minutes in the games.

For Chambers, a Leeds fan, it was a pinch-me summer. He scored in the local derby friendly against Harrogate Town. He went to Germany. But best of all, he went on to play in the Championship at the start of November, coming off the bench for a professional debut in the 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle. Farke described the debut, which came at the same time as Crew's and that of veteran Josuha Guilavogui, as a deserved reward for hard work in training at Thorp Arch.

This international break brought further recognition for Chambers, who only turned 17 in August. He shone in a 4-0 victory for Scotland Under 19s against Liechtenstein and came off the bench in a creditable 0-0 draw with France on Tuesday night.

While player development is rarely a linear path, Chambers' journey is a promising one and there is no doubt that when he spoke to the YEP back in July that he would have bitten your hand off it if offered a league debut before the turn of the year.

Here's what the youngster had to say in his first ever YEP interview, conducted in blazing sun at Hotel-Residence Klosterpforte in Harsewinkel, Germany during pre-season.

YEP: When you knew you were coming out here, what was going through your head?

SC: Just excited, that's the first thing that comes to mind. Obviously, it's a great experience, 10 days in a different country, pre-season with the first team that obviously comes with a little bit of nerves as well, because there's two games to play and it's a big occasion in the first team. So I'd say a mixture of excitement and nerves.

YEP: Does it help having your fellow 21s with you?

SC: Yeah, definitely. Harry especially, because he's been with me through the academy for a while. Charlie, Luca, and James as well. I played with them quite a lot so I know their game and I can work with them and do what I do best. So yeah, it's really helped having them here.

YEP: Everyone knows there's a big jump in standard from 21s to seniors, how have you found it?

SC: Well, that's what I found in the first training when I first moved up - it's a huge jump physically. That's the first thing I found, everything's a lot quicker. You get a lot less time on the ball. But then also technically, in a shooting practice, nine out of 10 go in, whereas in the academy, it might be six or seven. So it's really just a lot better in every aspect, I'd say. So for me, I just have to keep working hard to make sure I can get to that level.

YEP: How do you stop yourself from feeling overwhelmed?

SC: I think speaking to family, they can obviously ground you and give you reassurances, but also it has to come from within, you've got to think you are good enough to be here. And you've worked hard to be here so you might as well enjoy the opportunity and show everyone what you can do.

YEP: Who, of the senior lads, takes you under their wing?

SC: I think Ethan, the captain, is good at that. Sam Byram, Joe Rodon helps me a lot in the games, give me instructions. But all the players are good with the young players. I think they've obviously been where you are so they want to help you and make sure you can improve the team.

YEP: What would you like to get out of this week?

SC: I'd like to get some minutes on Saturday, if the manager gives me an opportunity, but if not, obviously, just being out here in training. I feel like I'm becoming a better player, better physically. And obviously that gives me a step up to the season when the season starts when we get back. So just to prepare for the season and to get as much knowledge and experience as possible.

YEP: Will this experience make you more confident when you go back and play Under 21s football?

SC: One hundred per cent, yeah. It gives you more belief in yourself when you can play with the highest players and you can hold your own and you can feel like you're at that level. So obviously, if you drop down to the 21s, you get more confidence to show what you can do.

YEP: Does it blow your friends' minds a little bit that you're here training with £30m footballers and playing for Leeds United?

SC: Yeah, a little bit, I think. Obviously, for me as well growing up as a Leeds fan it's a bit weird for me as well and it blows my mind so I can't imagine what friends or family think. So yeah, it's pretty overwhelming at times.

YEP: Do they keep your feet on the ground?

SC: Yeah, definitely my family. I ring them most nights and speak to them and they're always making sure that I'm humble and I know I've got a long way to go.