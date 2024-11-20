Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph netted his sixth goal in seven appearances for Spain's Under-21 side during November's international break.

The young forward struck Spain's second in a 2-1 friendly win over Denmark U21 in Albacete on Tuesday evening, improving on an already-impressive tally for the national side beneath Luis de la Fuente's European champions.

Joseph's goal was seen by tens of thousands of suspected Leeds fans as a clip of the strike, shared by Spain's national football team account on Twitter/X, went viral.

Similar to most of his goals for the U21s and Leeds this season, Joseph's finish came within the six-yard box, taking receipt of the ball on the turn after buying himself space by shoving the defender out of the way. His blind-side run allowed him to creep up on his Danish opponent, take one touch to control, spin and finish in one smooth motion.

Leeds fans on social media responded to the clip, suggesting United's service to the frontman had not yet been sufficient to ultimately get the best out of the youngster.

One Leeds supporter chimed in saying: "Look at what service does", whilst another added, 'We need to keep the faith'.

@RhLUFC96 said: "Put him in a system that gives him chances in the box and he bags for fun"

@BinksLeeds agreed: "Mad what happens when you give the kid the ball in the 6 yard box."

@RyanThomasMMA was another who concurred: "Exactly the kind of areas we don't give him the ball enough in. Get him the ball frequently around this area & he'll do something with it. It's simple stuff."

Recently, Dutchman Joel Piroe has ousted Joseph from the No. 9 spot in Daniel Farke's starting XI, on the back of reliable finishing that has been difficult to argue with. However, the majority of the 25-year-old's contributions this season have come off the substitutes' bench, which is where many supporters feel he is best utilised.

There were also dissenting views in response to Joseph's goal for Spain's U21s. For example, @liamedwards1919 said: "Almost like he's playing against kids."

@runninggeek2 said: "Wish he could do that at club level", while @TimPatel86 noted, "All from a combined yardage of about 5 yards".

Debate ensued between those who feel Joseph is yet to be given a fair crack of the whip and a contingent of supporters who are not sold on the youngster's attacking prowess.

@lufc_00 added some context to the situation with the following: "Judging by the comments you'd think we'd have a complete liability upfront. He's scored 2 goals from 3.18xG, hardly as bad as some make out whilst also making the team function much better."

Whether Farke perseveres with the 21-year-old from the start or not remains to be seen but it is evident the manager rates him. Joseph has featured in all 15 of Leeds' Championship fixtures so far this season, making nine starts, scoring twice and adding three assists. Piroe has scored six times and also has two assists to his name in 15 appearances.

Considering Leeds' two first-choice strikers are averaging a goal roughly every other game and a goal contribution almost every match, United are not exactly in a poor position when it comes to attacking output. Factor in the experience Patrick Bamford can bring off the bench, as well as the combined threat of Leeds' wide options and concern over Joseph's output feels much ado about nothing.