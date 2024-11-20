Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's next opponents Swansea City will hope for an international bounce factor after a goal drought was broken emphatically.

Swans' forward Liam Cullen last scored a goal at home back in August and an important one it was too, putting his side in front during a feisty derby clash with Cardiff City that ended 1-1. Almost a month later he netted again, scoring the first goal in a 2-1 win at Coventry City. Since then, however, seven Championship appearances have come and gone without a goal.

But on Tuesday night he broke that drought in style, scoring twice in the first half for Wales in a 4-1 victory over Iceland that also featured Leeds men and ex-Swans Joe Rodon and Daniel James. First Cullen glanced home a header to level the Nations League clash, then he steered a partially-blocked James effort into the net to make it 2-1. Not content with scoring, he turned provider in the second half, winning the ball and playing it through for Brennan Johnson to get the third and then holding up a long ball under pressure so that Harry Wilson could strike on and thump in a fourth.

In short, it was a red letter night for the one-club man. "I’ve been thinking to myself it was about time I got back on the scoresheet and it was time for my first international goal," he said. “It was the perfect night, one I’ve dreamt about since kicking a ball. He (boss Craig Bellamy) just told me he’s proud of me and that I deserve it, so hopefully I can give him more moments like that in the future. When he came in he said he liked what he’s seen from me and once I got in the team I wanted to repay that faith."

Cullen says Bellamy's influence has been there for years and the task now is to take it back to Swansea, where Leeds United will play the role of the visitors on Sunday afternoon.

“He came into the camp when I was with the under-17s," said Cullen. "The type of detail he went into even back then, you knew he was going to be a good coach. I’ve learned so much from him. He’s given me things I can take back to my club and add to my game, hopefully I can keep making steps forward.”

Swansea go into the weekend 11th in the Championship table, 10 points behind Leeds after a start to the season that has been the picture of inconsistency. Last time out they were beaten 1-0 by Burnley but that came on the back of successive wins over Watford and Oxford United. Luke Williams' men are always competitive, though. Since August 17 every single one of their games has either been drawn or decided by the margin of a single goal. Along with Cullen, Zan Vipotnik leads the Swans in Championship goals with two, while Brazilian winger Ronald is their chief creator with three assists.