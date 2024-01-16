A round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as Daniel Farke prepares to welcome Preston to Elland Road on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United registered their third consecutive 3-0 win in all competitions on Sunday after producing one of their finest away performances of the season at Cardiff City. Patrick Bamford, Dan James and Georginio Rutter were on target for the Whites in what was a comfortable victory in Wales.

Daniel Farke's men return to Elland Road and welcome Preston North End to West Yorkshire on Sunday. And in the meantime, The YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

Rodon transfer decision

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Joe Rodon on a permanent deal this month in order to avoid a summer transfer battle. Football London reports that there has been 'talk' of an offer being sent to Tottenham.

Rodon is currently on loan at Elland Road and the terms of his deal state he will be for the full season. But there is no option to buy the centre-back and that could be an issue for the Whites, considering his form since joining Farke's squad. Leeds are thought to be exploring whether they can afford to make a permanent offer to Spurs, in order to secure the Welshman permanently before richer rivals make their move. But it will be hard to find the cash without the financial injection that comes with promotion to the Premier League.

Doig boost

Leeds have received a boost in their potential pursuit of Josh Doig, following the reported collapse of his move to Marseille. Doig was set to leave Hellas Verona for the French side but Sky Sports reports that the Serie A side missed the deadline to close the deal.

Marseille made a £4.3million bid for the 21-year-old earlier in the January window and a deadline of last Friday was set to Verona to accept. They let the deadline pass and Marseille could now look elsewhere.