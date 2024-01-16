Crystal Palace are one of four Premier League sides thought to be interested in the Leeds United academy graduate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phillips has long looked set to leave Manchester City this month, with minutes limited since his £42million move from Leeds in 2022. The midfielder has just nine starts this season and even in the absence of Rodri, has often been left watching from the bench with Pep Guardiola preferring just about anyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guardiola publicly apologised to Phillips in December after admitting he couldn't see the 28-year-old in his starting line-up and while a move to Newcastle United looked likely, they have pulled out of a deal and Palace have emerged as an option. They are without Cheick Doucoure for the rest of the season and Hodgson would like to see those above him push for a loan move.

“He’s a good player,” Hodgson said. “I would like to think that if Kalvin Phillips is available and a possibility for the club — once again, there will be financial restrictions, who knows whether the club feels they will be able to afford that — if you’re talking about the level of player, I don’t feel there will be many managers who would not say: ‘Yeah, we will be really happy to have him come to the club.’

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a name that’s out there. All we know, like most other clubs, is that there is a possibility that Man City will either sell him or loan him. If they are purely going to sell him, then I don’t think we will be in the market. If they’re going to loan him, I would like to think that we could possibly put our hand up and push ourselves forward.

“What we could then of course offer is the chance to play regular football in the Premiership, in the build-up to what will be a very important summer for England and for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That promise of regular football could prove crucial for Phillips, who is desperate to be a consistent starter ahead of this summer's European Championships in Germany. The Leeds academy graduate has, for now, kept his place in the England squad but Gareth Southgate has hinted that may not continue if alternatives are playing often and playing well.