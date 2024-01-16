Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson makes 'offer' to Kalvin Phillips as ex-Leeds United man eyes Man City exit
Crystal Palace are one of four Premier League sides thought to be interested in the Leeds United academy graduate.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roy Hodgson would like Crystal Palace to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan this month and has offered 'regular football' to the former Leeds United star.
Phillips has long looked set to leave Manchester City this month, with minutes limited since his £42million move from Leeds in 2022. The midfielder has just nine starts this season and even in the absence of Rodri, has often been left watching from the bench with Pep Guardiola preferring just about anyone else.
Guardiola publicly apologised to Phillips in December after admitting he couldn't see the 28-year-old in his starting line-up and while a move to Newcastle United looked likely, they have pulled out of a deal and Palace have emerged as an option. They are without Cheick Doucoure for the rest of the season and Hodgson would like to see those above him push for a loan move.
“He’s a good player,” Hodgson said. “I would like to think that if Kalvin Phillips is available and a possibility for the club — once again, there will be financial restrictions, who knows whether the club feels they will be able to afford that — if you’re talking about the level of player, I don’t feel there will be many managers who would not say: ‘Yeah, we will be really happy to have him come to the club.’
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a name that’s out there. All we know, like most other clubs, is that there is a possibility that Man City will either sell him or loan him. If they are purely going to sell him, then I don’t think we will be in the market. If they’re going to loan him, I would like to think that we could possibly put our hand up and push ourselves forward.
“What we could then of course offer is the chance to play regular football in the Premiership, in the build-up to what will be a very important summer for England and for him.”
That promise of regular football could prove crucial for Phillips, who is desperate to be a consistent starter ahead of this summer's European Championships in Germany. The Leeds academy graduate has, for now, kept his place in the England squad but Gareth Southgate has hinted that may not continue if alternatives are playing often and playing well.
Any stumbling block regarding a move for Phillips will likely be due to City's financial demands. The Premier League champions would prefer to sell any any loan deal would include a fee, believed to be around £7m. They also want an obligation for the deal to be made permanent for around £40m, which coupled with the fee would see them make a slight profit in their investment.