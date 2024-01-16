Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter appeared to snap a picture of a popular French ski resort on Tuesday morning, suggesting manager Daniel Farke has given his players a break from training ahead of this Sunday's meeting with Preston North End.

Aside from goalkeeper Illan Meslier and Ethan Ampadu, 21-year-old Georginio has featured more than every other Leeds player this season, racking up over 2,000 league minutes in the Championship. The five-goal, nine-assist striker was an unused substitute in the 3-0 FA Cup Third Round victory over Peterborough United earlier this month, but has played in every single league fixture since the second week of the season.

Farke appears to have sanctioned a brief period of time off during January for those members of his squad who have played a central role in Leeds' season so far. It is not uncommon for managers to grant players leave in the middle of the season, and Farke himself has spoken of the importance of rest and recuperation during the gruelling 46-game Championship schedule.

This year is the first in Rutter's career where the Frenchman has not had a designated winter break, having previously represented Stade Rennais and TSG Hoffenheim in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, respectively. Both competitions allow for a short hiatus, usually over Christmas and New Year which permits players to spend time away from the training pitch and the rigours of regular matchdays.

Players currently in the treatment room and undergoing injury rehabilitation are less likely to have been granted time off following the 3-0 win over Cardiff City last Saturday. Likewise, Leeds' Under-21 group remain at the club's training base ahead of this Friday's Premier League Cup decider against Luton Town.

Georginio's Instagram story on Tuesday morning appeared to show the popular French Alps ski resort in Avoriaz, accompanied by the caption: 'good morning', complete with a mountain emoji.

Professional footballers' injury insurance tends not to cover sporting activities such as skiing, therefore it is unlikely Rutter will have been permitted on the slopes during this brief period away from Thorp Arch. The forward has played a deeper role in recent appearances for Leeds, featuring behind striker Patrick Bamford, and is expected to reprise this role on Sunday lunchtime as United host Preston at Elland Road.

