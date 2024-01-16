On-loan Real Betis midfielder Marc Roca is the subject of new reports in Spain claiming the LaLiga club's purchase option with Leeds United will drop by around £5 million if Daniel Farke's side are not promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The report also claims Roca will be permitted to remain at Estadio Benito Villamarin on loan for an additional season if Leeds are unsuccessful in their bid to bounce back to the top flight.

El Desmarque - as quoted by Sport Witness - state Betis are keen to retain Roca for several more seasons, which could only be achieved if the uncapped Spaniard joins the Andalusian club on a permanent basis. Roca himself has expressed a desire to remain in Spain beyond the end of this season, but remains contracted at Leeds until 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £12 million signing has performed well back in his home country with four goals and three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. It is unlikely the 27-year-old will have a role to play at Leeds again, therefore a parting of ways come the end of the season is viewed as the optimal resolution for all parties.

However, Leeds are unlikely to allow Roca to exit cheaply with El Desmarque claiming Betis have a purchase option of €20 million (£17.2m) if United are promoted this spring. That figure falls to a reported €14 million (£12m) if Leeds remain in the Championship for another season. There is also the provision that Betis could simply renew Roca's loan for a second consecutive year, running until the end of the 2024/25 campaign, if Leeds fail to win promotion.