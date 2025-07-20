Jaka Bijol makes Leeds United declaration in Whites debut verdict with vow
Whites new boy Jaka Bijol has made a proud Leeds United declaration in his Whites debut verdict with a team vow.
Slovenian international centre-back Bijol was signed as United’s second new recruit of the summer, joining the club for £15m on a five-year deal from Udinese.
Quickly settled into new role
It always looked likely that Bijol would go into a new first choice centre-back pairing alongside Joe Rodon and Bijol went straight into the starting line up alongside Rodon for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United.
The 26-year-old quickly settled into his new role as he helped Leeds to a clean sheet against the Red Devils as part of a goalless draw, after which the ‘proud’ Whites new boy saluted the display with a vow of more to come.
Taking to his Instagram page, Bijol wrote: “Proud to have played my first match for Leeds United. Solid team performance and more to come.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.