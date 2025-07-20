Slovenian international defender Jaka Bijol made his Leeds United debut in Saturday’s friendly against Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

Whites new boy Jaka Bijol has made a proud Leeds United declaration in his Whites debut verdict with a team vow.

Slovenian international centre-back Bijol was signed as United’s second new recruit of the summer, joining the club for £15m on a five-year deal from Udinese.

Quickly settled into new role

It always looked likely that Bijol would go into a new first choice centre-back pairing alongside Joe Rodon and Bijol went straight into the starting line up alongside Rodon for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

The 26-year-old quickly settled into his new role as he helped Leeds to a clean sheet against the Red Devils as part of a goalless draw, after which the ‘proud’ Whites new boy saluted the display with a vow of more to come.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bijol wrote: “Proud to have played my first match for Leeds United. Solid team performance and more to come.”