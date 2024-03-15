Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United return to action this weekend as they welcome Neil Harris' Millwall to Elland Road. The Whites remain unbeaten since the turn of the year and they know that picking up another three points over the Lions could be enough to see them move top of the table.

Leicester City are in FA Cup action against Chelsea this weekend, meaning the door is open for Leeds to assert their dominance and reach the Championship summit with eight games still to play. Ahead of that clash, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Gnonto interest resurfaces

Wilfried Gnonto has been heavily linked away from Leeds United over the last two transfer windows and it seems he is set to attract more interest this summer. Leeds dug their heels in last summer to keep hold of him and reports in January linking him to clubs in both the Premier League and Serie A came and went amid claims the Italian was on the verge of signing a new deal at Elland Road.

That deal has not being announced as of yet, though, and according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Lazio are keeping tabs on his progress. Lazio were one of the clubs linked in January and the Italian outfit also made approaches for a couple of other Championship wingers, including ex-Leeds man Jack Clarke.

The report claims Lazio have held a long-standing interest in Gnonto, though, and while they are on the lookout for a new manager following Maurizio Sarri's departure, the Leeds man is said to be one they are mulling over ahead of the summer.

Boro 'should sign' Ayling

Ex-Leeds United man Carlton Palmer believes Luke Ayling could be an ideal signing for Middlesbrough come the summer. Ayling has been with the Teesside outfit since January on loan and has made an impression recently, picking up three assists in his last three league outings. Of course, the defender will be available on a free transfer with his contract at Leeds set to come to an end this summer and Palmer believes Boro should snap him up.

“Luke is 32 now, but he comes with bags of experience," Palmer told Football League World. "He’s 100% committed and great to have around the dressing room, and I suppose with Michael Carrick having a young squad it would be good to have a bit of experience around.